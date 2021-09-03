Sidharth Shukla demise: Vikas Gupta & Gauahar Khan share fond memories of the late actor

The passing away of actor Sidharth Shukla has left a void in the hearts of his friends and loved ones. The actor had a massive fan following on social media owing to his charismatic personality and sweet nature. The news of the sudden demise of the 40-year-old has shaken up his friends as they try to make sense of the situation. The actor formed good friendship in the Bigg Boss house. His friends Gauahar Khan and Vikas Gupta shared sweet memories with the late actor.

Vikas Gupta formed a good friendship with the actors Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13 house. He shared a video of some happy moments with them inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Vikas has expressed his disbelief over the loss of Sidharth Shukla. He shared that whatever happened was not good and the family will need a lot of strength for coping with the situation. He captioned, “Whatever happens doesn’t always happen for good - #siddharthshukla #shehnaazgill #sidnaaz Pray for the family and loved ones - Need all the strength to cope up with him going away.”

See post here:

Gauahar Khan has also shared few pictures with the sweet moments with Sidharth Shukla in the Bigg Boss house. She had formed a good friendship with the actor as they spent time together in the house. She wrote in the caption, “Natkhat , Mastikhor , Baccha ! smiling in the heavens , I’m sure ! @realsidharthshukla #CantGetOverIt praying for u Sid !”