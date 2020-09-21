Sidharth Shukla enjoys coconut water on a bright sunny day as he goes for a drive; See Photos

Sidharth Shukla has the 'perfect way' to beat the heat as he sips coconut water while enjoying a car ride on the roads of Mumbai. Take a look at the Bigg Boss 13 winner's recent photos here.

It is Monday, but the 'Monday blues' of Sidharth Shukla fans have just faded away. How do you ask? Well, the actor has lit up the internet with some new pictures, and fans cannot stop gushing. No, he has not posted them on social media. But, Sidharth yet again was caught by the camera lens of the paparazzi. Yes, Sidharth was recently spotted going for a drive in the city (Mumbai) and it has left his fans going gaga.

Are you wondering what is so 'special' about Sidharth's recent spotting? The actor was spotted in his cutest avatar, as he sipped on some coconut water in his car. Yes, Sidharth was captured enjoying some coconut water on a bright sunny day as he went out on a drive on the roads. Relishing some healthy and cooling coconut water during a drive has to be the 'perfect way' to beat the heat. Well, now we know the actor's 'secret' to maintain a healthy and fit life.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan join Salman Khan in giving a befitting answer to 2020

In the pictures, Sidharth is seen wearing a black t-shirt, and his famous grey shorts, as he flaunts his cool style. With neatly combed hair and freshness on his face, Sidharth looked handsome as ever. However, the expressions on his face while drinking his 'magic potion' are too cute to miss. The actor is seen sitting on the driver's seat, as he makes the most of his small 'coconut water break' while driving. Not to miss, ditching aerated drinks or beverages, Sidharth is sending out a strong message to fans to 'Think healthy, and eat/drink healthily.'

Take a look at the Bigg Boss 13 winner's recent photos here.

Meanwhile, Sidharth recently shot a promo for Bigg Boss 14. In the promo, the Bigg Boss 13 winner is seen telling how he managed to win the house and asked if there is anyone who can give him 'takkar'. Ever since the promo dropped in fans are going bonkers to see Sidharth spread his charm in the upcoming season of hosted show. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla sends warm wishes to a fan for welcoming baby boy; Shares blessings and love to the family

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×