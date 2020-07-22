Sidharth Shukla enjoys Darshan Raval's 'Ek Tarfa' as he lip syncs the song with 'perfect' expressions; WATCH

Sidharth Shukla is all hearts for Darshan Raval's recently released song 'Ek Tarfa' as he shared the a video of lip-syncing the heart-touching track from the confines of his room. Take a look.

Sidharth Shukla is multi-talented. He can act, he can dance, he can also make people laugh, but we've never seen the handsome hunk sing. Well, after his latest Instagram video, many of his fans, would want him to try his hands on singing as well. Just a few hours ago, the Bigg Boss 13 winner shared a video of him lip-syncing to goo friend Darshan Raval's recently released song 'Ek Tarfa.' Sidharth was seen enjoying the song thoroughly from the confines of his home.

In the video, we can see Ek Tarfa being played on a big TV screen as Sidharth relaxes on the couch and turns into a singer while lip-syncing the beautiful track with 'perfect' expressions. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor looks completely engrossed in the song as he not only matches the lyrics perfectly but also flaunts his 'killer' expressions according to the mood of the song. Sidharth was all praises for Darshan for the melodious and heart-touching song, as he seemed hooked to Ek Tarfa and couldn't take his eyes off the TV screen.

At the end of the video, Sidharth showers his love and praises on Darshan Raval for Ek Tarfa. He is heard saying, 'Darshan bhai what a song! Completely loved it. I have just listened to the song, and I am listening to it on loop now. Maza aa gaya.' The talented singer was overwhelmed with Sidharth's gesture and wrote, 'Aare bhai, thank you means a lot.'

After this song, many fans have been demanding to see Sidharth hold the mike in real life also, and at least give singing a try. Fans were also charmed by Sidharth's humble and friendly nature They praised Sidharth him for supporting and standing by his friends always.

Not to miss Sidharth looks absolutely handsome in his half-sleeve checkered shirt and denim. The actor is seen flaunting his perfectly toned biceps, and it is a sight to behold. His messy hair adds to his overall charm and cuteness in the video.

Take a look at Sidharth's video here:

Darshan Raval gave his voice to Sidharth's first music video after Bigg Boss 13 victory 'Bhula Dunga' opposite Shehnaaz Gill and the song has turned out to be a blockbuster. What are your thoughts on Sidharth and Darshan's camaraderie? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

