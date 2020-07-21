  1. Home
  2. tv

Sidharth Shukla enjoys playing cricket on Dil Ko Karaar Aaya sets & fans call him an 'all rounder'; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently shared another video on Instagram using the 'reel feature' as she enjoyed a game of cricket on the sets of his upcoming song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya with Neha Sharma. Watch Sid flaunting his cricket skills here.
1303 reads Mumbai
Sidharth Shukla has everyone's eyes on him, as he is all set to charm people with another music video. After Bhula Dunga with Shehnaaz Gill, the Bigg Boss 13 winner recently announced that he has paired up with Neha Sharma for his second music video titled 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya.' Ever since the first poster released, fans have been waiting with bated breath to know when the song will finally be released. While no revelations have been made, Sidharth recently dropped a surprise from his fans that has been going viral on social media. 

The handsome hunk who is not usually active on social media shared another 'reel' video on Instagram and took the internet by storm. The actor is seen enjoying a game of cricket with his 'pals' on the sets of his upcoming song. While we all know that Sidharth is a complete 'football enthusiast,' this time he donned a cricketer's hat as he flaunted his batting skills. Wearing a loose orange t-shirt paired with denim, Sidharth is seen hitting a 'huge' shot leaving everyone surprised. 

The video is a treat for his die-hard fans, and it also has an Aamir Khan connection. How do you ask? Well, the music played in the backdrop of Sid's video is that from Aamir Khan's movie Lagaan, which released in 2001. Within moments of Sidharth sharing this fun-loving video, his fans went bonkers and couldn't stop gushing over his skills. Some were smitten by his well-toned biceps and called him 'hot,' others tagged him as an all-rounder owing to the numerous skills he has. 

Take a  look at Sidharth's video here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@realsidharthshukla #cricket #mode #on #sidharthshukla @anshul300

A post shared by SidnaazisEmotion (@sidnaaz__is__emotion) on

Dil Ko Karaar Aaya song has been shot in Della Resorts, Khandala, and is directed by Sneha Kohli. Music is composed by Rajat Nagpal, while the lyrics are penned by Rana. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for Sidharth and Neha's song? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Instagram

