Sidharth Shukla: Excess workout & poor sleep cycle maybe the reasons behind his demise; Report

The death of Sidharth Shukla sent waves of sadness in the entertainment industry as the actors and friends of Sidharth Shukla are devastated by the news. The 40-year-old actor passed away due to a heart attack as per reports. The actor was considered among the fittest actors of the television industry and his passing away is completely unbelievable news. Numerous opinions and reports have come out with regards to the lifestyle, workout and health of Sidharth, which may have contributed to his demise.

But according to Aaj Tak, as per sources close to the actors, “Even though Sidharth was a top actor, there were some habits of his which were not good for his health. He used to often take a high protein diet and he used to focus on making his body better. Due to excess workouts, he lost a lot of his inner power. He had a very unorganized sleeping habit. Because of all these reasons, he had become very irritable and fussy in his normal day-to-day life.”