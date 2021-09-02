Sidharth Shukla experienced chest pain around 3 AM, did not wake up in the morning: Report.

Television star Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday morning leaving millions of his fans, colleagues and co-stars heart broken. While the exact cause of the actor's demise is yet to be ascertained, a new report in India Today has published the events leading up to the tragic demise of Sidharth Shukla.

The report, citing confirmation from police sources, has revealed that the Balika Vadhu actor began experiencing chest pain and uneasiness around 3 AM. His mum gave him a glass of water and the actor reportedly went back to sleep. However, on Thursday morning, Sidharth did not wake up and did not respond to his mother who was trying to wake him up. Immediately, the actor's mum called his sister who then immediately dialed up a doctor.

The doctor reportedly declared that Sidharth had passed away at home and instructed his family members to take Sidharth to the hospital.

Around 9:40 AM, Sidharth Shukla's family brought him to Cooper Hospital. The report revealed that the actor's sister, brother-in-law, cousin brother and three friends were also present there.

Around 10.15 am, Cooper Hospital doctors also declared Sidharth Shukla's demise. While there was no body injury found, the actor's body was examined externally thrice at the hospital's casualty ward.

The post-mortem of the actor was set to begin around 3:45 PM with the Mumbai Police stationing two of its cops as witnesses for the same. It will also be recorded on video to rule out any error in judgement. The Mumbai Police is making sure to keep everything in check especially after the high profile case of Sushant Singh Rajput last year. The post-mortem is expected to be completed by 6PM.

Sidharth Shukla's family have reportedly stated that they do not suspect any foul play or mental pressure as the reason.

