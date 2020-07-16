Sidharth Shukla explores Instagram reels for the first time and gives a glimpse of his amazing photoshoot

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has tried his hands on Instagram's new feature 'reels.' Check out his new video.

As soon as Instagram rolled out its new feature called ‘reels,’ social media users were simply overjoyed and could be seen creating and sharing fun videos on the platform. Apart from that, numerous celebs from the entertainment industry have also tried out this amazing feature. Right from to , Karishma Tanna, Karanvir Bohra, and others, every one of them has done the same thereby sending their fans into a frenzy. The latest to join the bandwagon is Sidharth Shukla.

The winner of Bigg Boss 13 has recently shared his first-ever ‘reel’ story on Instagram much to the excitement of millions of fans. Sidharth has given a glimpse of an old photoshoot in which he can be seen posing for the pictures like a pro! There is no second doubt that the actor looks dapper in a light brown sweatshirt, denim, and matching shoes. He writes, “My first reel” in the caption thereby announcing his entry into the latest craze.

Sidharth Shukla has been soaring high in terms of success post his stint in Bigg Boss 13. The handsome hunk appeared in a music video titled ‘Bhula Dunga’ opposite Shehnaaz Gill that received a tremendous response from the audience. He will now be collaborating with Neha Sharma for another music video titled ‘Dil Jo Karaar Aaya.’ A few BTS moments of the new song have already been shared by ardent fans of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor on social media.

