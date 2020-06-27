  1. Home
  2. tv

Sidharth Shukla fans take to another Twitter trend as he replies to a troll comparing him to Shehnaaz Gill

Fans have taken to another Twitter trend and this time, it comes over a reply that the Bigg Boss 13 winner did to Twitterati telling him to take help from Shehnaaz Gill to find work.
15276 reads Mumbai
Sidharth Shukla fans take to another Twitter trend as he replies to a troll comparing him to Shehnaaz GillSidharth Shukla fans take to another Twitter trend as he replies to a troll comparing him to Shehnaaz Gill
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has come a long way since his stint on the reality show, however, fans continue to shower him and all the contestants from the season with a lot of love. The likes of Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, and many others are often the topic of conversation and also trend online, courtesy the love from netizens. And today, it looks like on reply from Sidharth has lead to a trend online as fans have taken to the hashtag We love savage Sidharth.

Yes, you read that right. It so happened that a Twitterati took to social media to comment on how Sidharth must take help from Shehnaaz in order to get some work since she has been working with so many different artists. However, not being someone to submit to trolls or anyone bringing him down, the actor went on to reply how she should help him and talk to her on his behalf instead. And well, that was that. After that, fans have been trending #WeLoveSavageSidharth on Twitter.

Check out some of the tweets right here:

Meanwhile, Sidharth was seen in a music video with Shehnaaz Gill post his stint on the show, however, things have been on a hold for now, given the Coronavirus outbreak. The actor also revealed in an interview how he was looking forward to his work post the show, but things will now have to wait and he hopes that they fall into place soon. In fact, he had also said earlier how his career has come to a pause right now but that is not the biggest of his concern right now after all.

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement