Sidharth Shukla fans take to another Twitter trend as he replies to a troll comparing him to Shehnaaz Gill

Fans have taken to another Twitter trend and this time, it comes over a reply that the Bigg Boss 13 winner did to Twitterati telling him to take help from Shehnaaz Gill to find work.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has come a long way since his stint on the reality show, however, fans continue to shower him and all the contestants from the season with a lot of love. The likes of Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, , and many others are often the topic of conversation and also trend online, courtesy the love from netizens. And today, it looks like on reply from Sidharth has lead to a trend online as fans have taken to the hashtag We love savage Sidharth.

Yes, you read that right. It so happened that a Twitterati took to social media to comment on how Sidharth must take help from Shehnaaz in order to get some work since she has been working with so many different artists. However, not being someone to submit to trolls or anyone bringing him down, the actor went on to reply how she should help him and talk to her on his behalf instead. And well, that was that. After that, fans have been trending #WeLoveSavageSidharth on Twitter.

Check out some of the tweets right here:

#WeLoveSavageSidharth is Trending In India !!!

I know So many @sidharth_shukla fans Blocked by one No..Sen..Se jo Sid se Pic leke foll..ers kama raha he

Negativity se Dur Raho

RT fast guys — The Positive Khabri 2.0 (@TheRealKhabri_) June 27, 2020

We are here for defending our champion @sidharth_shukla from guttarchhap leechnazians .. Bro please don’t give attention to anyone aapne pehle hi boht attention dekr XYZ ko top -5 mein jagah dilwaayi .. Its time to roar with @sidharth_shukla #WeLoveSavageSidharth pic.twitter.com/ghf2imBi2z — (@FlyingEagle095) June 27, 2020

"A Lion Lives in the heart of Every Brave Man" !! Savage Sidharth!!

Always by your side !!#WeLoveSavageSidharth pic.twitter.com/y9Rf7Ose05 — Abhijeet (Kalakand) (@AbhijeetSid007) June 27, 2020

He is Real.

He is Straightforward.

He is not a Hypocrite.

He is Savage.

He is an Entertainer.

He is a momma's boy.

He respect his Fans emotions.

He knows how to shut the barking mouth of trolls. In short, He is PERFECT.#WeLoveSavageSidharth @sidharth_shukla <3 — Blunt BairaGi Baba~Sid (@iAbhiSaxena) June 27, 2020

Wow Wow.... congratulations Guys.#WeLoveSavageSidharth is trending WORLDWIDE One reply of Sidharth shukla = WORLDWIDE trending This is the aura of our champ.@sidharth_shukla trends Everyday Love you all. — SIDHARTH SHUKLA FC (@SidShukla_1) June 27, 2020

She deleted the post but don't worry I have the ss pic.twitter.com/QpYHSVz887 — jiaa (@JiaaxEmo) June 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Sidharth was seen in a music video with Shehnaaz Gill post his stint on the show, however, things have been on a hold for now, given the Coronavirus outbreak. The actor also revealed in an interview how he was looking forward to his work post the show, but things will now have to wait and he hopes that they fall into place soon. In fact, he had also said earlier how his career has come to a pause right now but that is not the biggest of his concern right now after all.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×