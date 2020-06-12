Sidharth Shukla fans take to multiple trends for the Bigg Boss 13 winner; Trend #StanningSidharthForLifetime

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla's fans are winning over the internet as they have taken to trend #StanningSidharthForLifetime and #HighSir on Twitter post his recent tweet.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has been winning hearts of his fans ever since he stepped foot inside the house. Even after all these months since the show went off-air, the actor continues to be loved and has been trending on social media time and again for his fans never miss out on a chance to shower him with loads of love. And today, it looks like their love is double since they have taken to trend not just one but two hashtags on social media.

Sidharth tweeted earlier, "Give it all you've got because you never know if there's going to be a next time......Try and fail but don't fail to try.....So howz the Josh Guys!" In no time, fans of the actor had taken to social media to went on to reply to him with High sir, a dialogue from Vicky Kaushal's film Uri: The Surgical Strike and well, that is just the power of fans, they can do anything and they do so with loads of efforts and adulation.

And while that is obviously what has been doing the rounds on social media, something else that also has our attention is fans taking to another uber trend that is #StanningSidharthForLifetime and it is a super hit on Twitter already. For all those wondering what does it mean it just means how someone is super appreciative of an artist/actor and the likes and the word Stan apparently comes from the words STalker and fANning and it is cool, isn't it?

Check out Sidharth Shukla's tweets and some of the tweets from fans here:

Give it all you've got because you never know if there's going to be a next time......Try and fail but don't fail to try.....So howz the Josh Guys ! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) June 12, 2020

With just a single Tweet by @sidharth_shukla two activites started Trending! #HighSir and #StanningSidharthForLifetime He is the Twitter King! His tweet meant different meanings and how beautifully he described them! Proud to be #SidHearts #SidharthShukIa @sidharth_unity pic.twitter.com/WjG0sLx3Iw — SIDHARTH SHUKLA FC(@SidHearts_FC) June 12, 2020

“You Learn More From Failure Than From Success. Don’t Let It Stop You. Failure Builds Character.”#StanningSidharthForLifetime pic.twitter.com/vHyGhptyhG — Prakash ($idheart) (@Prakash_1022) June 12, 2020

SidHearts remain superior forever.

Because Sid ensures we remain cherished. The fact that he helped get back Herd's account despite getting so much of slack for unreasonable issues... I love this man so much. #StanningSidharthForLifetime — (@noor_e_hayat) June 12, 2020

He is brave. He fight like a lion. He take care like a best friend. He entertains like a true actor. He is true gentleman Sidharth

Let's give this trend a push and make it #1

RT this if u are also Sid Fans....#StanningSidharthForLifetime pic.twitter.com/tlhWivbHoX — Anil (@Mass_Anill) June 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Sidharth has been keeping super active on social media and he tries his best to keep interacting with his fans and this right here is an example of exactly that. Time and again, fans of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor too, take to Twitter to send their love to him and the last time, they went to trend Missing Sidharth as they hoped to see him back on screens and were missing seeing him after the show ended

On the work front, we heard reports about the actor being approached for Broken But Beautiful season 3, however, from what we hear, they could just be rumours and there is little known about it. And now, we have fans waiting to hear something regarding the update on the web series from Ekta Kapoor.

