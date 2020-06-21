  1. Home
Sidharth Shukla fans trend #WithYouForeverSid as they hail the actor's journey and shower him with love

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's fans are yet again pouring their love on the handsome actor with a new trend on social media. The actor's fans have started trending hashtag 'With You Forever Sid' to show that they will support him always and are proud of his journey in the entertainment industry so far. Take a look.
36779 reads Mumbai Updated: June 21, 2020 03:43 pm
Sidharth Shukla is an actor for some, an entertainer for others, and for his fans, he is their 'idol.' The handsome hunk has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade now. After winning some modeling pageants, Sidharth moved to the entertainment industry to try his try in acting. He began his journey from the small screen back in 2008. However, it was from his role in Colors TV's popular show Balika Vadhu that made him a household name. Yes, even today, many refer to him as the humble and hardworking Shivraaj Shekhar from the daily. Well, it is not the fault of fans as the actor left such an impact with his character that he is fondly remembered as Shiv. 

Not only TV, but Sidharth has proved his mettle on the big screen also. Yes, the actor has made many heads turn with a few films in Bollywood, and now his fans are waiting for him to spread his magic in the theatres again. The handsome actor was last seen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth entered Salman Khans' show with a bang and came out with similar enthusiasm. While before the show, fans saw him play different characters onscreen, but in BB 13, Sidharth showed everyone his true, real, and raw self. Though the actor was apprehensive if fans would like his real avatar, but much to his surprise, he became the most-loved contestant of the show. People loved him for what he is, and not trying to pretend something else. Whether it is his anger, of his witty comedy, fans adored Sidharth as he is, without wanting to change him for a bit. 

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor eventually won the BB 13 trophy, and his fans danced in merriment. While throughout the 'tedha' season he was trending on social media platforms. Even after three months of the show, the craze his fans have for him is far from over. They have been priaising him and showering him with love throughout. Yet again today, is a day with Sidharth fans are pouring their love on him with a new trend on Twitter. SidHearts (as his fans address themselves) have started trending hashtag 'With You Forever Sid' to show that they will support him always and are proud of his journey in the entertainment industry so far. Well, we must say, that the actor has built a very strong, supportive and loving fan army with his fantastic stint in BB 13. 

Take a look at Sidharth's fans' love for him: 

