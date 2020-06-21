Sidharth Shukla fans trend #WithYouForeverSid as they hail the actor's journey and shower him with love

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's fans are yet again pouring their love on the handsome actor with a new trend on social media. The actor's fans have started trending hashtag 'With You Forever Sid' to show that they will support him always and are proud of his journey in the entertainment industry so far. Take a look.

Sidharth Shukla is an actor for some, an entertainer for others, and for his fans, he is their 'idol.' The handsome hunk has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade now. After winning some modeling pageants, Sidharth moved to the entertainment industry to try his try in acting. He began his journey from the small screen back in 2008. However, it was from his role in Colors TV's popular show Balika Vadhu that made him a household name. Yes, even today, many refer to him as the humble and hardworking Shivraaj Shekhar from the daily. Well, it is not the fault of fans as the actor left such an impact with his character that he is fondly remembered as Shiv.

Not only TV, but Sidharth has proved his mettle on the big screen also. Yes, the actor has made many heads turn with a few films in Bollywood, and now his fans are waiting for him to spread his magic in the theatres again. The handsome actor was last seen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth entered Salman Khans' show with a bang and came out with similar enthusiasm. While before the show, fans saw him play different characters onscreen, but in BB 13, Sidharth showed everyone his true, real, and raw self. Though the actor was apprehensive if fans would like his real avatar, but much to his surprise, he became the most-loved contestant of the show. People loved him for what he is, and not trying to pretend something else. Whether it is his anger, of his witty comedy, fans adored Sidharth as he is, without wanting to change him for a bit.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor eventually won the BB 13 trophy, and his fans danced in merriment. While throughout the 'tedha' season he was trending on social media platforms. Even after three months of the show, the craze his fans have for him is far from over. They have been priaising him and showering him with love throughout. Yet again today, is a day with Sidharth fans are pouring their love on him with a new trend on Twitter. SidHearts (as his fans address themselves) have started trending hashtag 'With You Forever Sid' to show that they will support him always and are proud of his journey in the entertainment industry so far. Well, we must say, that the actor has built a very strong, supportive and loving fan army with his fantastic stint in BB 13.

Take a look at Sidharth's fans' love for him:

Even Sid has started his career from humble background...nothing was given to him on a platter and he truly deserves all the love he is getting love u @sidharth_shukla #WithYouForeverSid — Sidheart always (@Ninjaas96160304) June 21, 2020

#SidharthShukla is such an amazing impression on nature the birds would like to use his skin to make their nests

The stars would like to use his heart to make a colourful sky and the bees would like to call his honey in their hives@sidharth_shukla #WithYouForeverSid — Kabir Patel .......only Sidharth shukla matters (@Introvert_Moni) June 21, 2020

"I think love is when it is out of what a person looks like, what a person does. When you stop judging somebody and accepting the person the way they are..." @sidharth_shukla#WithYouForeverSid — sazan (@Sazan_Sidheart) June 21, 2020

Remember those that try to destroy your happiness, do so out of jealousy, they are unhappy with their own miserable lives. #WithYouForeverSid love you siddy always be happy, haters ko golli maro, we're with you always no matter what. @sidharth_shukla — Asang Pongen sid meri vanilla (@AsangPongen1) June 21, 2020

Fan : I want to become like you.@sidharth_shukla :Mere jaise mat bano, khud ke jaise bano & i know aap mujhse bhi ache banoge There is a reason this man is loved by millions, a true inspiration.Amazing personality and a very good human and so humble too#WithYouForeverSid — Sidharth Official FC (@TeamSidharth_FC) June 21, 2020

"I know my love would love my career and I love to my career to be loved"

@sidharth_shukla He's such a wise man and has all my heart #SidharthShukla#WithYouForeverSid — Naqiya (@SidxNaqiya) June 21, 2020

If U want to be POWERFUL, first Educate Yourself @sidharth_shukla his knowledge in every field is commendable#SidharthShukIa#WithYouForeverSid pic.twitter.com/0wonr6Uqa3 — RAHUL RAJ (SIDHEARTS) (@RahulRa49589745) June 21, 2020

Stay happy and stay healthy we are with you.#WithYouForeverSid pic.twitter.com/2uHkkRqK9V — Al-Amin Chowdhury (@AlAminH00835759) June 21, 2020

I'm in permanently love with you,

always and forever@sidharth_shukla#WithYouForeverSid pic.twitter.com/3Z1Wwb1CEd — RIMI~ sid is my boyfriend (@rimighoshh) June 21, 2020

