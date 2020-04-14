Sidharth Shukla fans troll Bigg Boss 11 fame Bandagi Kalra after she praises Asim Riaz for his success

Bigg Boss 11 fame Bandagi Kalra became the target of Sidharth Shukla's fandom after she extended her support to Asim Riaz. Here's what happened.

When Sidharth Shukla was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, his then-rival Asim Riaz fans were disappointed. They went on to say that the show was planned and the Dil Se Dil Tak actor was 'undeserving' to with the title. However, after Sidharth's reaction to such assumptions, the matter subsided. In fact, Sidharth also claimed that he has sorted out all his differences with Asim and they are on good terms now. But, both their fandom don't seem to stop targeting each other.

Recently, Bigg Boss 11 fame Bandgi Kalra became the target of Sidharth's fans after she extended her support to Asim. It so happened that Bandagi showered Asim with love and wishes for his success on Twitter. Praising the Kashmiri boy for all that he has achieved in life, Bandagi wrote, 'Congratulations Asim for all the success u truly deserve more.' However, looks like Bandagi's support to Asim did not go down well with Sidharth's fans who apparently started trolling and abusing her.

In the following tweet, Bandagi revealed her angst against the Balika Vadhu actor's fans, who brutally trolled her and tried to malign her image. She said that she does not care about these SidHearts, who are abusing her. She added that she least care about them and does not have any personal grudges with Sidharth. Bandagi also mentioned that she loved to see Sidharth and Asim as friends in the BB 13 house. However, she blamed Sidharth's anger and ego issues for ruining his friendship with Asim on 's show. The diva stated that she still sees them in the top 2, however, for her Asim is the ultimate winner.

Take a look at Bandagi's tweets here:

Congratulations Asim for all the success u truely deserve more #UnitedAsimSquad — Bandagi kalra (@Bandagik_) April 13, 2020

For all sid fans who r abusing me i least care about you i dont have any personal grudges with sid i used to like them as friends but when the friendship was broken it was all because of his anger and ego issues i still see them in top 2 but Asim should have won#UnitedAsimSquad — Bandagi kalra (@Bandagik_) April 13, 2020

For the unversed, Asim was declared as the first runner-up of the show. While he may not have bagged the trophy, he sure has won many hearts. The model-actor has a fandom of his own now and is constantly supported by them in whatever he does. After BB 13, he featured in two music videos, one with Jacqueline Fernandez and the other with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. Sidharth was also featured in a music video with his BFF Shehnaaz Gill, titled 'Bhula Dunga.' The song by Darshan Raval has broken many records on YouTube, and their cute chemistry has been loved by many.

Some days before, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and also came under the radar of SidNaaz fans. It so happened that commenting on Sid and Sana's song, Devo said that she did not find any chemistry between them. However, she did praise Sidharth's acting and performance. This irked the duo's fans who went on to abuse Devo and Rashami for going against their beloved SidNaaz. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya stated that Sidharth and Shehnaaz look good as a brother-sister duo and not lovers.

While Sidharth is doing all household chores and exploring his culinary skills during quarantine, Himanshi and Asim are practicing social distancing by interacting with fans on social media. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

