Sidharth Shukla felt uneasy last night, slept on Shehnaaz Gill’s lap for comfort: Report

In an unfortunate turn of events, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday, September 2. Although the cause of his death has not been confirmed as of yet, a report by Times of India states that while feeling uneasy last night, Sidharth around 1.30 slept on rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's lap seeking comfort.

As per the daily, a source who visited Shukla’s family to pay respects revealed that Shehnaaz Gill is completely shocked and unable to process the entire incident. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya star reportedly returned home at 9.30 and complained of feeling uneasy. Shehnaaz and Shukla’s mother were seemingly at home and gave him refreshment drinks and ice cream to make him feel better. When asked to rest, Sidharth apparently couldn’t sleep.

It was around 1.30 am, when Sidharth Shukla reportedly slept in Shehnaaz’s lap seeking comfort. When the latter woke up at 7, she reportedly saw Sidharth without making any movement and immediately rushed to call out for help from family members. The Balika Vadhu star was then taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, where he was declared dead. An official confirmation regarding these accounts from the family is yet awaited.

The late actor and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill shared a close bond with each other during their stints in the reality TV show. Ever since then, the duo is largely referred to as ‘Sidnaaz’ by their fan army. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s bitter-sweet banter made them the most adored contestants of the house. Recently, the duo also graced the stage of dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane 3.

ALSO READ| Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill’s last romantic performance will leave Sidnaaz fans teary eyed