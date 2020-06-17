Sidharth Shukla flaunts his chiselled body as he shares a shirtless PICTURE; Says 'I'm missing the gym'

Sidharth Shukla recently dropped a surprise for fans on social media. The Bigg Boss 13 winner shared a mesmerizing throwback picture from his gym, wherein he is shirtless and took the internet by storm. Take a look.

Sidharth Shukla needs no special introduction, the actor has been ruling hearts ever since his big victory on Bigg Boss 13. Though he was already a famous name in the entertainment world, his popularity rose to new heights after BB 13. He enjoys a humongous fan following on social media, who keep a keen tab on all everything he does. Sidharth is known to be not a very big social media buff, but he has certainly changed a lot for the love of his fans.

The actor is doing everything he can to show his love for his fans, and now often posts pictures or videos for their entertainment. Just a few hours ago, Sidharth dropped in a surprise for his fans, which left them awe-struck. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share an awe-inspiring throwback picture that is taking the internet by storm. Wondering what is there in the picture? Well, the actor is seen flaunting his chiselled body in a shirtless picture from his gym. Yes, Sidharth shared a mesmerizing shirtless picture from his gymming days, leaving everyone go gaga over him.

It is a mirror photo, wherein Sidharth is seen wearing his 'infamous' grey shorts and a pair of sports shoes as he gives a stern look. His toned body and abs are clearly visible, and his puffed muscles add to his 'perfect intense look.' Well, many are aware that Sidharth is a complete fitness freak and does not like to miss his gym sessions. But, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown in the country, gyms have been shut for the past three months or so. However, the actor is sweating it out at home amid quarantine, but it looks like now he is missing his gym seshs.

In the picture, he admitted that he is missing his gym and is eagerly waiting for it to open again, but when everything is safe. Apart from his body, it is Sidharth's witty caption that has also won our hearts. Well, if you've watched Bigg Boss 13 thoroughly then you might know about his famous and witty one-liners. And yet again with his post, he showed his witty side and wrote, 'Things I need to do to be on social media.' Yes, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor said that he has to post such pictures to be social media savvy and for the love of his fans.

Take a look at Sidharth's awe-inspiring photo here:

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in a music video titled 'Bhula Dunga' opposite his best friend Shehnaaz Gill. The song has received an overwhelming response from fans and it has broken several records. Fans cannot still get over SidNaaz's firey onscreen chemistry. After this song, the Balika Vadhu actor has not revealed any of his forthcoming projects, and fans are eagerly waiting for it. However, it is being said that Ekta Kapoor has approached him for playing the lead in her popular web series Broken But Beautiful season 3, but no confirmations are made yet. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comment section below.

