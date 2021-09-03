Sidharth Shukla funeral: Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Abhinav Shukla reach cremation ground for the actor's last rites

The mortal remains of television actor Sidharth Shukla will be reaching the cremation ground soon. The actor passed away on September 2. He was 40-year-old. It is reported that he passed away after suffering from a heart attack but still official report is awaited. The actor’s sudden demise has left his fans heartbroken. As soon as his death news flashed on screen, many of his fans started sharing tribute message. Celebrities were also spotted coming to his residence to pay their last respect.

Joining the family in this the of grief are Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Mahajan, Rashami Desai, Darshan Raval and many others. Some are present for the last rites of the legend. Shehnaaz Gill and her brother were also seen on the ground. Both were very close and very good friends. Celebrities are continuously coming to pay tribute to the late actor.

Yesterday, Bollywood actor was also spotted at his residence. Both had worked together in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.

Shefali Jariwala and Jaan Kumar Sanu have also reached the cremation ground. Sidharth is known for his role in Balika Vadhu. He had also won reality shows—Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13. Besides, the handsome hunk had his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful season 3 and his performance was appreciated by everyone.