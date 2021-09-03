Sidharth Shukla Funeral: Ambulance takes him on final journey; Fans trend 'Sidharth Shukla The Shining Star'

In tragic news for the world of entertainment, Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday reportedly due to a heart attack. The actor's final rites are taking place in Mumbai today after the Cooper Hospital authorities handed over his mortal remains to his family. The ambulance, in which late Sidharth Shukla was being taken to the crematorium, was decorated with flowers to pay a tribute to him. Family, friends and colleagues from the industry have come to pay their last respects.

From Shehnaaz Gill’s brother to to Asim Riaz, many other close ones were seen arriving at late Sidharth’s house to bid adieu to him. Post this, celebs headed to the cremation ground for the final rites of the late actor. The ambulance left Cooper Hospital for the cremation ground. Later, Shehnaaz arrived with her brother at the cremation ground to bid adieu to Sidharth. The actress was visibly devastated by the loss of her friend. Sidharth's mother also was seen arriving with family members at the cremation ground.

Fans of the Broken But Beautiful 3 actor began to trend 'Sidharth Shukla The Shining Star' as they paid heartfelt tributes to him on social media. A fan wrote,"@sidharth_shukla u will be always remain in our heart.. I hasn't seen personality like u.. From bb 13 I became greatest fan of urs.I never expected Dat u will us alone too soon.. unpredictable ..cant express my feelings. RIP" Another heartbroken fan wrote, "Indeed, #SidharthShuklaTheShiningStar—a powerful Sagittarius, full of intellect, intelligence, boundless talent... a helping hand to many, like a big protective brother. The journey that could’ve been beyond the moon, now settled with the stars above & one with the Universe."

The 40-year-old actor reportedly complained of chest pain at around 3-3:30 Am on Thursday after which his mother gave him water and he slept. As per various reports, the actor did not wake up in the morning and it was then that his family rushed him to Cooper Hospital. Reportedly, the hospital authorities declared that he was no more when his family brought him to the hospital around 10:15 Am on Thursday. Reportedly, the doctors of the hospital said that there were no signs of injury on the late actor's body. Post this, a post mortem was conducted with a team of doctors around 3:45 PM on Thursday and the report is awaited. The Mumbai Police reportedly was also present during the post mortem.

