Sidharth Shukla Funeral: Asim Riaz, Aly Goni & Arjun Bijlani spotted at residence of the late actor; PHOTOS

The popular actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2. The funeral of the actor will take place today afternoon. Numerous friends of the late actor have reached his residence including Shefali Jariwala, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arti Singh and others. Asim Riaz and were snapped outside his residence. They are waiting for the body to arrive from Cooper Hospital.

Sidharth Shukla reportedly suffered a heart attack and he didn't wake up. The news of the sudden death of the enigmatic 40-year-old actor has completely shocked the television and film fraternity. Other actors have shared posts on social media to share their grief.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz, who was often seen fighting with the late actor inside the show, was seen at the Cooper hospital after the news of the death of Sidharth Shukla. After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, the duo shared cordial bond. Asim has arrived at the residence of the late actor.

Arjun Bijlani was also seen at Sidharth’s residence today. He has known Sidharth Shukla for a long time and they had been good friends. Arjun even rooted for him when he has inside the show Bigg Boss 13.

Aly Goni has also arrived the residence of the actor. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have also reached there.