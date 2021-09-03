Sidharth Shukla funeral: Did Sambhavana Seth get into a verbal spat at the location?

The death of the actor Sidharth Shukla has caused a chaos in the whole country. The actress Sambhava Seth was seen at the funeral of the actor and as per the latest pictures the actress, she is seen fighting and screaming at the cops. She is seen in rage, and the people are seen trying to be calm her. The actual reason for the brawl has not been cleared out yet.

The pictures of Sambhavna Seth has puzzled the fans of the people. The actress had come to the funeral of the actor Sidharth Shukla, who passed away suddenly on Thursday. As per reports the actor had suffered a heart attack. But the truth has not be revealed yet. The funeral of the actor had been held on 3rd September and numerous celebrities came to the funeral location. Sambhavna Seth was seen loosing her calm at the place.

