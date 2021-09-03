Sidharth Shukla Funeral: Rashami Desai & Arti Singh arrive at late actor’s house ahead of last rites; PICS

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise has left the nation mourning and everyone is struggling to come to terms with this reality. The 40 year old passed away on Thursday (September 2) morning in Mumbai. And while condolence messages have been pouring in from all corners of the world, several celebs were also papped at Sidharth’s Mumbai residence to pay their last tribute to the late actor. Joining them, , Arti Singh and Vikas Gupta were also spotted arriving at the Bigg Boss 13 winner’s residence.

To note, Sidharth had shared the screen with Rashami, Arti and Vikas during his stint in Bigg Boss 13. While he shared a great bond with Arti and Vikas, his arch rivalry with Rashami had grabbed a lot of attention. However, Rashami has admitted being heartbroken with her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star’s sudden demise. The actress was seen rushing to the late actor’s residence soon after the news of Sidharth’s demise surfaced.

Take a look at pics of celebs arriving at Sidharth Shukla’s residence:

Meanwhile, Rashami had also penned a heartfelt note for Sidharth on social media as she reminisced their journey on BB13. She wrote, “Sometimes life gets complicated but today was a reminder that there’s something bigger than all of us. Words don’t make sense anymore. My heart breaks as I type this - rest in peace #SidharthShukla Om Shanti”. While the initial reports suggested that Sidharth Shukla had died of a heart attack, the exact reason for his sudden demise is still uncertain.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla to reach his residence one last time; To be taken home from hospital at 11