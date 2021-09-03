Sidharth Shukla Funeral: Shehnaaz Gill arrives with brother Shehbaz for the actor’s last rites; PICS

Sidharth Shukla’s demise has been one of the most heartbreaking news and it has sent shockwaves across the nation. While the condolence messages have been pouring in on social media, people have been wondering about Sidharth’s close friend Shehnaaz Gill. And as Sidharth Shukla’s last rites are set to be performed at Mumbai’s Oshiwara crematorium, Shehnaaz Gill was papped as she arrived for the Bigg Boss 13 winner’s last rites. The actress was accompanied by her brother Shehbaz as she reached the crematorium.

To note, Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s close equation has won millions of hearts ever since they had participated in Bigg Boss 13. While there were rumours about their love affair, Shehnaaz and Sidharth, fondly called as SidNaaz by fans, had always maintained a just friends stance. Needless to say, the former BB13 contestant is heartbroken with Sidharth’s sudden demise. Speaking about the same, her father Santokh Singh Sukh had earlier stated Shehnaaz has been inconsolable post Sidharth’s death. “I spoke to her. She is not fine,” he added. On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla's mother has also arrived at the crematorium for the late actor's last rites.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill’s pics as she arrives at Sidharth Shukla’s funeral:

Meanwhile, celebs like , Arti Singh, Asim Riaz, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Aly Goni, Vikas Gupta, , Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli etc were spotted at Sidharth Shukla’s Mumbai residence ahead of the funeral rites. On the other hand, several celebs had also taken to social media to pay a tribute to Sidharth. The late actor’s last co-star Sonia Rathee from Broken But Beautiful 3 wrote, “Still doesn’t feel real. I’ll miss our random conversations mid-shot, your infectious smile every time you walked into a room, your constant support and belief in me, and your ability to make a person's day. You had a heart of gold and I had the pleasure of getting to know it. I will forever cherish the moments we got to spend together. I’m gonna miss you. You were an incredible human being and a true friend, you’ll forever be remembered”.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla’s Demise: Inconsolable Shehnaaz Gill tells father ‘Usne mere hathon mein dum toda hai’: Report