Sidharth Shukla Funeral: Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant arrive at his home; PICS

Sidharth Shukla is no more with us. This news has not just left the nation shocked but has also shattered millions of hearts. The actor has passed away at the age of 40 in Mumbai and the last rites will be performed today. Needless to say, it is a tough time for Sidharth’s family, friends and fans and celebs are seen arriving at the late actor’s Mumbai residence. Among these, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha was also papped at the Bigg Boss 13 winner’s residence.

To note, Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s friendship has been the talk of the town ever since they had participated in Bigg Boss 13. The two shared a great bond post BB13 and their proximity often grabbed eyeballs. While Shehnaaz is heartbroken with Sidharth’s demise as stated by her father Santokh Singh Sukh, her brother Shehbaz was seen arriving to be with the late actor’s family in these difficult times. On the other hand, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant were also seen making their way to Sidharth’s residence. To note, Nikki had shared the screen with Sidharth in Bigg Boss 14 wherein the late actor had entered as a toofani senior.

Take a look at pics from Sidharth Shukla’s residence:

Talking about Sidharth Shukla’s demise, the initial reports suggested that he had died of a heart attack. However, the exact reason for his sudden death is uncertain. On the other hand, the media reports have also suggested that Sidharth Shukla’s autopsy was completed last night and no internal or external injury was found. "A histopathology will be done and only after that the cause of death will be clear," the source was quoted saying.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla’s autopsy reports suggest ‘no external or internal injuries’: Report