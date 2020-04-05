Sidharth Shukla gets nostalgic as he shares THROWBACK moments from Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has shared some throwback moments form the house with Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rahsami Desai and others, and it is unmissable. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13 is over, and we're all aware of the fact now. But gossips about the 'tedha' season and its contestants are far from over. The journey was not only the longest one in history but also the most entertaining one. While most of us are enjoying its re-run on TV, it looks like BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is also missing his time on 's show. How do you ask? Well, the actor recently took to his Instagram handle to shares some throwback BB 13 moments, and make us all nostalgic.

Not only or not, but Sidharth also shared several moments from the controversial house. Unsurprisingly, most of them were with his BFF Shehnaaz Gill. From dancing with Shehnaaz in the washroom area to hugging Asim Riaz to sharing laughs with and Mahira Sharma, Sid has surely taken down the memory lane. Well, and all these moments are just the happy ones Sid spent in the house. His wit, sense of humour and funny one-liners were the highlight of Sid's flashback memories. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor's laughter, smile, and antics in all the clips will surely take you down the memory lane, and you'll be forced to watch the BB 13 episodes on loop again.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla prays for a COVID 19 positive fan from Pakistan; Twitterarti hail the Bigg Boss 13 winner



Take a look at Sid's posts here:

Well, looks like Sidharth is also drooling over his amazing BB 13 journey, just like many other SidHearts during this quarantine period. Meanwhile, Sid is making the most of this Coronavirus lockdown time to cook, clean and do many other household chores. He is also making sure to interact with fans as much as possible and keep them entertained during this distressful time.

So, if you're a SidNaaz, SidRa, SidHira or merely Sidharth fan then you cannot miss watching these throwback moments. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Sidharth on the small screen? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Devoleena Bhattacharjee REVEALS she wants to work with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla in a music video

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More