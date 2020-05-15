Sidharth Shukla gets nostalgic as his character Shivraj Shekhar from Balika Vadhu completes 8 years

Sidharth Shukla shared a video recalling his fond memories from his Balika Vadhu days recently, as his character Shivraj Alok Shekhar completed 8 years. The actor thanked his fans for reminding him about this milestone. Take a look.

Sidharth Shukla may have done several shows and films, but one character made him a TV star overnight. Yes, we're talking about Shivraj Alok Shekhar from Balika Vadhu. Even today, many remember him as the dashing, macho yet soft-hearted Shiv, who could go to any limits for her beloved Anandi. He played an IAS officer who gets posted as the collector of Jatisar. Shiv was a suave bureaucrat who encouraged and helped Anandi in her journey towards empowerment. The viewers instantly connected with Sidharth as Shiv and showered him with immense love.

If you're a Sidharth fan, there's a piece of happy news for you. Well, the character has completed 8 years. Yes, Sidharth stepped in Balika Vadhu as the handsome Shivraj Shekhar in 2012. As the character clocked 8 years, Sidharth went nostalgic and recalled fond memories of his stint on the show. He took to his Instagram handle to shared a video of his most-loved scenes from the show. The clip also featured, late actress Pratyusha Banerjee, and it will bring tears to your eyes.

Well, Sidharth had initially missed out on this milestone that he achieved, but it is his fans who made him remember it. Yes, just a day before, fans started trending #8YearsOfShivrajShekhar on Twitter, and that is how Sid recalled about this happy moment. Well, we must say, the Bigg Boss 13 winner has a really loving and loyal fan base. His fans leave no stone unturned to celebrate the actor's success and journey.

Sharing this throwback video, Sidharth thanked his fans for helping him realise that today was the birth of his Balika Vadhu character, Shiv Raj Shekhar. Fans loved the character immensely and his chemistry with Anandi drove fans crazy. Before Balika Vadhu, Sidharth featured in shows like Babul Ka Aangan Chootey Naa and Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabi, but this show made him a household name, and helped him climb the ladder of success.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions here:

So happy that @sidharth_shukla used this tag on his IGTV video for celebration of 8 years of Shivraj Shekhar. I had this feeling that's why asked all of you in the morning to post beautiful tweets, pics & VMs on tag I knew today is special day for him#8YearsOfShivrajShekhar https://t.co/19DrFUswAJ pic.twitter.com/dAu7ZTbztv — Wings of Fly (@wingsoffly) May 14, 2020

1000th episode of Balika Vadhu: Anandi is in trouble A "Drop Dead Gorgeous" Man emerges out of the running SUV With indomitable spirit he rescues the "Damsel in Distress" & That's how "THE SAGA OF SHIVRAJ SHEKHAR" began 8 years ago@sidharth_shukla#8YearsOfShivrajShekhar pic.twitter.com/8FoeejoQgp — (@NaMo_ir) May 14, 2020

My mom's favorites show of that time Balika vadhu.

Thank you @sidharth_shukla sir for iconic shiv. #8YearsOfShivrajShekhar pic.twitter.com/ZaxGWvQsPq — Akash (@Monster1100002) May 14, 2020

