Sidharth Shukla gets snapped by paparazzi as he steps out to buy Rakhi; Sends Raksha Bandhan wishes to fans
Raksha Bandhan 2020: Sidharth Shukla was spotted by a shutterbug recently as he headed out to purchase 'rakhi' on the special occasion. The Bigg Boss 13 winner's banter with the pap will win your heart.
Sidharth Shukla was spotted by a shutterbug recently as he headed out to purchase 'rakhi' on Raksha Bandhan The Bigg Boss 13 winner also indulged in a fun-filled banter with the paparazzi and it will win your heart.
Check out the posts here:
#HappyRakshaBandhan to one and all may the bond get stronger
— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 3, 2020
Credits :Instagram / Viral Bhayani / Twitter
