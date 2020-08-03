  1. Home
Sidharth Shukla gets snapped by paparazzi as he steps out to buy Rakhi; Sends Raksha Bandhan wishes to fans

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Sidharth Shukla was spotted by a shutterbug recently as he headed out to purchase 'rakhi' on the special occasion. The Bigg Boss 13 winner's banter with the pap will win your heart.
Sidharth Shukla was spotted by a shutterbug recently as he headed out to purchase 'rakhi' on Raksha Bandhan  The Bigg Boss 13 winner also indulged in a fun-filled banter with the paparazzi and it will win your heart. 

Check out the posts here: 

Credits :Instagram / Viral Bhayani / Twitter

