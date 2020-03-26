Sidharth Shukla gives a glimpse of all that went into the making of Bhula Dunga with Shehnaaz Gill in BTS VIDE

Sidharth Shukla has shared a BTS video from the music video with Shehnaaz Gill and we bet fans are excited. Check it out right here.

Bigg Boss 13 has definitely been one of the finest seasons so far and while the hosted show has always been popular, this time around, the contestants only brought in added popularity to it. Talk about some of the most talked about contestants from the show and one cannot miss out on the most lovable names, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka everyone's beloved, SidNaaz. Together, they managed to win hearts on the show, and now, with their music video Bhula Dunga, they continue to roar high.

With all the love that the duo has been receiving for their video, Sidharth decided to treat their fans with some BTS glimpses and so, he shared a video on his channel regarding the same. While the original video shows what is it about, this BTS right here is all about how things were shot and also, some pre and post movement after the scenes were shot. Fans have been pouring in love even on this video and the Tweet here shared seems to have been received just as positively as the music video itself.

Talking about the response to the video, Sidharth told us, "I think it is overwhelming. I am happy that people have actually liked the song as much as I loved hearing and shooting for it. I am happy they liked the end result put together.” He also revealed his likeness for the song and said, “The minute I heard the song, I fell in love with it. I actually fell in love with it in the first instant itself. The song in all was what made me say yes. The fact that I heard the song and loved the lyrics made me so excited about it. The song just took me in."

Check out the BTS glimpses of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's music video Bhula Dunga right here:

