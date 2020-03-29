Sidharth Shukla gives a glimpse of his 'household duty' amid Coronavirus lockdown; WATCH

Here's how Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is keeping himself busy in quarantine amid the Coronavirus scare.

If you have watched the entire season of Bigg Boss 13, you might be aware of how much Sidharth Shukla likes to do household work. No, we're kidding! The actor did not get much involved in doing chores in the BB 13 house and was several times taunted for the same. But, what if I tell you that the BB 13 winner has changed and has taken all household duty to himself? You'll be left amazed, right? Well, do be it, cause that is the truth!

Sidharth Shukla is a changed man now and is doing all household chores by himself during this 21-day lockdown. Yes, you read that right! The Dil Se Dil Tak actor recently took to his Instagram handle to give us a glimpse of his 'household duty' during quarantine, and we're left amazed. From washing dishes to mopping the floor to dusting the house and also chopping vegetables, Sid is making some good use of his time. Well, looks like his quarantine is going all good by learning some new skills, and helping his mommy dearest. We must say, he is only setting a good example for all the men out there who think housework is only a woman's job.

Take a look at Sid's video here:

Clad in a simple t-shirt and track pants, Sid seems to be very much dedicated to his work. For the unversed, the Balika Vadhu actor is not much of an internet person but has started sharing bits and pieces from his life on social media to keep his fans engaged.

Meanwhile, Sidharth was recently seen in a music video titled Bhula Dunga featuring his BFF Shehnaaz Gill. The love ballad is sung and composed by Darshan Raval. It has received an overwhelming response from both fans and critics alike. The handsome hunk has not yet announced his second project and is busy creating content for his YouTube channel. What are your thoughts on Sidharth's gharleu side? Let us know in the comment section below.

