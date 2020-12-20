Sidharth Shukla gives a glimpse of his 'work mode' as he shares BTS photos from Broken But Beautiful 3 sets

Sidharth Shukla gave a sneak peek of his prep up from the sets of Broken But Beautiful 3, but his witty caption has left fans awe-inspired.

Ever since the teaser of Broken But Beautiful 3 featuring Sidharth Shukla dropped, his fans have gone crazy. They are waiting with bated breath to see him spread his magic in the show. Some pictures from the sets of BBB 3 went viral on social media, a day before Sidharth Shukla's birthday (December 12), and it was revealed that the actor had kick-started shooting. Though those pictures did not have Sidharth in them, his followers have been super excited since then.

Now, Sidharth has further increased the curiosity for Broken But Beautiful season 3 among viewers with his latest post on social media. He took to his Instagram handle to share some fun-loving BTS pictures from the sets of BBB 3. Giving a glimpse of his 'work mode,' Sidharth shared two photos as he prepped up to begin shooting for the much-awaited project. In the pictures, Sidharth is dedicatedly reading the script and discussing the cinematography with his team.

His hilarious caption and mesmerizing looks have taken the internet by storm. Sidharth looks dashing in a brown tee-shirt and similar coloured sweatshirt. With this cool winter look, Sidharth made fans go gaga with his sense of humour as he wrote, 'I thought I was becoming an actor to escape studies, par kismat ke aage kiski chalti hai.' Well, we totally relate to Sidharth and adore his humour. Fans couldn't stop praising Sidharth for his wit and showered him with unconditional love.

Meanwhile, Sidharth will romance Sonia Rathee in Broken But Beautiful 3. Sonia is the sister of actor Ankur Rathee. Are you excited to see Sidharth in BBB 3? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

