Sidharth Shukla gives a sneak peek of 'shoot diaries' as he begins work for project with Shehnaaz Gill; Watch

Sidharth Shukla took to his social media handle to give a glimpse of his 'shoot prep' as he is all 'excited' to begin shooting for his upcoming project with Shehnaaz Gill. Take a look at Sid's video here.
12310 reads Mumbai Updated: November 8, 2020 01:53 pm
Sidharth Shukla took to his social media handle to give a glimpse of his 'shoot prep' as he is all 'excited' to begin shooting for his upcoming project with Shehnaaz Gill.

Take a look at Sid's video here: 

Credits :Instagram

