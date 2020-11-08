Sidharth Shukla gives a sneak peek of 'shoot diaries' as he begins work for project with Shehnaaz Gill; Watch

Sidharth Shukla took to his social media handle to give a glimpse of his 'shoot prep' as he is all 'excited' to begin shooting for his upcoming project with Shehnaaz Gill. Take a look at Sid's video here.

Sidharth Shukla took to his social media handle to give a glimpse of his 'shoot prep' as he is all 'excited' to begin shooting for his upcoming project with Shehnaaz Gill.

Take a look at Sid's video here:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×