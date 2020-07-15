Sidharth Shukla goes 'all black' in a BTS photo from upcoming song with Neha Sharma; Fans call him 'rockstar'

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla finally dropped his first photo from his upcoming music video with Neha Sharma, and fans cannot wait to see the 'new jodi's spread their magic. Take a look.

Sidharth Shukla is the current heartthrob of the entertainment world, and there's no doubt about the fact. Ever since the handsome hunk lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 13, his popularity knows no bounds. He has earned a huge following from his stint in 's show, and fans keep a keen eye on all his activities. Recently, it was revealed that the handsome hunk is all set to entice fans with another music video after Bhula Dunga. While the news was buzzing around it for quite some days, Sidharth kept mum about it.

However, recently, the actor indirectly confirmed the news of his upcoming song with Neha Sharma on Twitter, as he retweeted Anshul Garg's tweet that read, 'Yes we’re doing a song with Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma. I Will update soon!' Now, Sidharth has finally, after a long wait by fans, fully confirmed the news, and dropped his first picture from the sets of his music video shooting. Yes, you read that right! Sidharth has shared his first BTS moment from his upcoming song, and it has left fans utterly excited, not only for the song, but his 'new jodi' with Neha Sharma also.

In the picture, Sidharth is seen donning a full black attire, as he candidly poses for the camera in a garden. With a black t-shirt and black lowers, Sidharth is totally killing the look. The handsome hunk did not write much in the caption, but only said 'Coming.' Sidharth's looks have taken the internet by storm, and his fans are going gaga over his 'all black' look. Many showered praises on him, and also called him a 'rockstar.' Well, we must say, he looks dapper.

Some SidNaaz fans also pointed out a connection of Sidharth's look with that of her bestie Shehnaaz Gill. Well, apparently, Sidharth and Shehnaaz accidentally have colour co-ordinated in their latest posts, as both are seen slaying the 'all black' look.

Take a look at Sidharth's post here:

Meanwhile, as per reports, Neha and Sid's music video is titled 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaye.' Sidharth is shooting for the song with Neha at Della Resorts in Khandala (Lonavala). What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch Sidharth and Neha's upcoming music video? Let us know in the comment section below.

