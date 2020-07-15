  1. Home
  2. tv

Sidharth Shukla goes 'all black' in a BTS photo from upcoming song with Neha Sharma; Fans call him 'rockstar'

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla finally dropped his first photo from his upcoming music video with Neha Sharma, and fans cannot wait to see the 'new jodi's spread their magic. Take a look.
5792 reads Mumbai
Sidharth Shukla goes 'all black' in a BTS photo from upcoming song with Neha Sharma; Fans call him 'rockstar'Sidharth Shukla goes 'all black' in a BTS photo from upcoming song with Neha Sharma; Fans call him 'rockstar'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sidharth Shukla is the current heartthrob of the entertainment world, and there's no doubt about the fact. Ever since the handsome hunk lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 13, his popularity knows no bounds. He has earned a huge following from his stint in Salman Khan's show, and fans keep a keen eye on all his activities. Recently, it was revealed that the handsome hunk is all set to entice fans with another music video after Bhula Dunga. While the news was buzzing around it for quite some days, Sidharth kept mum about it. 

However, recently, the actor indirectly confirmed the news of his upcoming song with Neha Sharma on Twitter, as he retweeted Anshul Garg's tweet that read, 'Yes we’re doing a song with Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma. I Will update soon!' Now, Sidharth has finally, after a long wait by fans, fully confirmed the news, and dropped his first picture from the sets of his music video shooting. Yes, you read that right! Sidharth has shared his first BTS moment from his upcoming song, and it has left fans utterly excited, not only for the song, but his 'new jodi' with Neha Sharma also. 

In the picture, Sidharth is seen donning a full black attire, as he candidly poses for the camera in a garden. With a black t-shirt and black lowers, Sidharth is totally killing the look. The handsome hunk did not write much in the caption, but only said 'Coming.' Sidharth's looks have taken the internet by storm, and his fans are going gaga over his 'all black' look. Many showered praises on him, and also called him a 'rockstar.' Well, we must say, he looks dapper. 

Some SidNaaz fans also pointed out a connection of Sidharth's look with that of her bestie Shehnaaz Gill. Well, apparently, Sidharth and Shehnaaz accidentally have colour co-ordinated in their latest posts, as both are seen slaying the 'all black' look. 

Take a look at Sidharth's post here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Coming......

A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla) on

Meanwhile, as per reports, Neha and Sid's music video is titled 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaye.' Sidharth is shooting for the song with Neha at Della Resorts in Khandala (Lonavala). What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch Sidharth and Neha's upcoming music video? Let us know in the comment section below. 

 

 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement