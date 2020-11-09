Sidharth Shukla goes 'desi' as he rides a bullock cart; Shehnaaz Gill and brother Shehbaz are 'amazed'; Watch

Sidharth Shukla is making the most of his trip to Punjab (Chandigarh) with Shehnaaz Gill and friends. The actor recently showed his 'desi andaaz' as he rode a bullock cart and enjoyed in the fields. Take a look.

SidNaaz fans are already aware that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are in Punjab for the shoot of their upcoming project. While details of SidNaaz's project are not known yet, fans are keeping a close eye on them for their fun-loving BTS moment. And Sidharth and Shehnaaz are also ensuring to keep their fans entertained by sharing goofy glimpses with them.

Sidharth is making the most of his Punjab trip, and his social media posts are proof. The handsome hunk recently took to his Instagram handle to give glimpses of his fun-time in Punjab, leaving everyone swooned. In one post, Sidharth is seen channeling his inner as she tried to pull off the superstars 'signature pose' in the mustard fields, giving full Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) vibes. Within moments, Sidharth's post caught everyone's attention, and his fans went gaga over it.

In another post, the talented actor went the 'desi' way as he was seen riding a bullock cart in Punjab, and his 'desi andaaz' left everyone went bonkers. Not only were his followers surprised, but even Shehnaaz and his brother Shehbaz Badeshah were left 'amazed.' The brother-sister duo lauded Sidharth and commented in the Punjabi style 'Buraaahhhhh.' Well, we must say, Sidharth certainly looks charming in his red tee-shirt and denims, and we're loving his desi side.

Take a look at Sid's posts here:

Check out Sidharth's full video- Here

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was last seen in a music video with Arjun Kanungo 'Waada Hai.' Sidharth and Shehnaaz's pictures from their shoot in Chandigarh have taken the internet by storm. They were last seen in Bhula Dunga which created history. Now, SidNaaz fans are waiting with bated breath for their new project. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

