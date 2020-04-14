Sidharth Shukla grateful for all the appreciation for Bhula Dunga: I work for the love of my audience

Sidharth Shukla has managed to win hearts with his Bigg Boss 13 journey. His recent song Bhula Dunga has definitely received lots of love.

Sidharth Shukla has by far won millions of hearts by entertaining his audience not only as an actor but by showing his 'real' self in Bigg Boss. His this trait surely struck a chord with the audience and the biggest reason why he brought the trophy home! His most recent song Bhula Dunga, opposite Shehnaaz Gill, has done tremendously well. The song has already crossed 50 million views! The most-tweeted personality from our entertainment industry, Sidharth recently gave into fans request as they requested a selfie which too was trending on twitter.

However, with all the limelight, it looks like his ex-Bigg Boss housemates have had their share of opinions on the song. Speaking about the same, Sidharth shares, "Everyone is entitled to their opinion and I hear that my fellow Bigg Boss contestants have had their opinions on the song and our chemistry. However, all I would like to say is I work for the love and appreciation of my audience, which our song has surely received looking at the views and love pouring in from all our viewers. At the end of the day, for me, my audience's appreciation is the most important and I am grateful to each and every one of you."

About the song, Sidharth said that the moment he heard the song, he loved and it and decided to be on board for it. He mentioned that the lyrics really tugged at his heartstrings and that his family too absolutely loved the song.

Would you want to see Sidharth Shukla back once again on screen soon?

