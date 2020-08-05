Sidharth Shukla has the best advice to chase success and everyone should implement it; See Post

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla yet again took to his social media handle to share a thought-provoking advice on success, and it should be incorporated by everyone in life. Here's what he has to say.

Sidharth Shukla has been hogging all the limelight for the past few weeks. From his song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya with Neha Sharma being released to doing a record-breaking Instagram live with Shehnaaz Gill to stepping out on Raksha Bandhan, Sidharth has been treating fans with sweet surprises. All that Sidharth does, he receives a great response from his fans, and they support him in every project. If there's something Sidharth has been immensely famous for on social media, are his thought-provoking messages, which many have called 'life gyaan.'

The handsome actor every now and then drops his piece of mind on Twitter, sharing important bits of advice with fans that can help them lead a better life. After treating fans with so much, Sidharth is back again with another useful message that must be incorporated by everyone. This time the Dil Se Dil Tak actor shared a pro-tip on chasing success, and every word of it stands true. He wrote, 'Putting in your Best is better than being the Best. Conquer your doubts and success will be yours.'

It is the 'best' advice to be successful in life, because there's no shortcut to the path of success, and one has to give his or her cent percent to be at the top. And when it comes from a man like Sidharth, who has won two reality shows and carved a special place in the hearts of millions, it must hold true.

Within moments, his fans bombarded the comment section as they agreed to his opinions. Fans also expressed their gratitude towards Sidharth for keeping them motivated and encouraged in these tough times. Much to everyone's surprise, Sidharth also replied to fan comment, who said that the love and admiration grew after Sid's pure BB 13 journey. The Balika Vadhu actor was blown by the love and thanked fans for the consistent support, as it means a lot to him.

Take a look at Sidharth's tweets here:

Putting in your Best is better than being the Best .... Conquer your doubts and success will be yours ..! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 4, 2020

Thank you .... your support means a lot to me — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 4, 2020

Meanwhile, media reports state that Sidharth will play the main lead in Ekta Kapoor's much-loved web series Broken But Beautiful 3. However, no confirmations have been made regarding the same. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

