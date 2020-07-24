  1. Home
Sidharth Shukla has the 'best and most practical' advice to deal with problems in life; See post

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla yet again took to his Twitter handle to share a piece of advice with his fans, and this time he spoke about dealing with problems in life. Take look.
Sidharth Shukla is one such celebrity, who not only believes in sharing posts that entertain people but share something that also motivates and educate them. While fans love his fun-filled pictures and videos, they also adore his special pieces of advice that he gives on social media Today (July 24, 2020), yet again the Bigg Boss 13 winner has taken to his Twitter hand to share a thought-provoking message on dealing with problems in life, which is the need of the hour.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor shared a motivation message with fans, wherein he mentioned how one should tackle issues they face in life. He said that each one of us faces problems and difficulties in life, but one should face it head-on, and not try to escape it. The handsome hunk feels that it is not possible to change the situation if you haven't faced it. Well, we must say, this is the most practical and best advice to deal with troubles. It is often said, Running away from the problem is easy. Facing them and working on them is difficult, but that is what makes you strong. '

Take a look at Sidharth's tweet here: 

Meanwhile, the actor is all set to mesmerize his fans with his second music video after Bhula Dunga. This time he will not be seen with Shehnaaz Gill but with Bollywood diva Neha Sharma. Sidharth and Neha's upcoming song is titled 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya.' The posters of the song have received an overwhelming response. The music video will release on July 31 (2020), and fans are extremely excited about it. What are your thoughts on Sidharth's piece of mind? Let us know in the comment section below. 

