Sidharth Shukla has a SPECIAL advice for his married friends during the coronavirus lockdown and it is amusing

Sidharth Shukla, who had won Bigg Boss 13, has come with a piece of interesting advice for all the husbands to survive the ongoing lockdown.

The three week nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat coronavirus outbreak has got us stuck in our houses for longer than what we had imagined. After all, the three week lockdown was later extended till May 3 given the rapidly increasing cases of COVID 19 in India. And while we all are bound to stay at homes Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has come up with a special advice for all the husbands around and it is hilarious in every sense.

Asking his fans about their well being, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor stated that just like everyone else he also doesn’t have much to do during the lockdown. However, Sidharth advised his married friends not to be scared of coronavirus and give it a tough fight. Furthermore, he also suggested them not to fight with their wives and instead be scared of them. “Not a lot out there... not much to do.. just hoping all’s fine with you ... take care of yourself n family too....and for my Married Friends... Corona se Laddo Daro Mat ... Ghar main Biwi se Daro Laddo Mat,” the Balika Vadhu star tweeted.

Not a lot out there... not much to do .. just hoping all’s fine with you ... take care of yourself n family too ....and for my Married Friends ... Corona se Laddo Daro Mat ... Ghar main Biwi se Daro Laddo Mat — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 23, 2020

Interestingly, the Bigg Boss 13 winner is currently spending his time being lazy at home and is also trying his hand at household chores. “I’ve been doing chores like cleaning and cooking but it’s definitely not a regular thing. I tried cooking a couple of times but my mom did not quite like it. So, she’s taken back the cooking to herself and I’m happy about it,” Sidharth was quoted saying to Mumbai Mirror.

Talking about the work front, after winning the popular reality show, Sidharth was last seen in Darshan Raval’s song Bhula Dunga wherein he shared the screen space with former BB13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill

