Sidharth Shukla helps to raise funds for an Acid Attack Survivor; Fans laud and call him as 'true inspiration'

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently came out in support of an Acid Attack Survivor and helped raise funds for her. The actor's fans have taken to social media shower their love on him. Read on.

Sidharth Shukla has a heart of gold, no we're not saying things, but many of his fans have been lauding him for his recent noble cause. The Bigg Boss 13 winner recently came out in support of 'Acid Attack Survivor' during these difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just yesterday, Sidharth took to his social media handle to raise funds for the treatment of a young woman who was, unfortunately, a victim of an acid attack by her drunk husband. He shared a post on his Instagram account requesting everybody to help her in any way possible for her treatment.

Sidharth spread the word about the woman's tragic situation and encouraged people to come forward and help her as she has been struggling to get her treatment done and manage her kids. With merely a single post, many of Sidharth's fans offered help and raised money for her. Earlier today, the actor also expressed his gratitude towards fans for helping in abundance and said that he is proud of their love and support. He tweeted, 'You have not lived a perfect day unless you have done something for someone who will never be able to repay you.'

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla spotted sporting his 'famous grey shorts' & it'll remind fans of his Bigg Boss 13 days; WATCH

While Sidharth was elated to know his fans and followers helped towards a good cause, the actor's fans showered him with immense love, blessings and good wishes for being a 'true inspiration' to them. They credited him for being a source for them to do something good, and help the needy. Many of his fans said that they are blessed to have an idol and role model like him who teaches them to walk on the right path. The Balika Vadhu actor's fans also started a new trend on Twitter with the hashtag 'Proud to Stand with Sidharth.'

Take a look at Sidharth's post and his fans' reaction here:

Be Kind Be Empathetic Be Humble

Stay Grounded And Be Grateful For Everything Be A Source Of Goodwill to people rather than a source of mischief .. That's What @sidharth_shukla Is ..Kind Humble Simple Sweet #ProudToStanSidharth pic.twitter.com/HqY7D09ZJu — (@KingSSKingdom) August 28, 2020

Doesn't the heart feel full when he says he's proud of us? That's what we yearn for, that's what we're here for, to always make him smile and be happy,to make him proud and to stand by him at all times. His happiness is all that matters! @sidharth_shukla #ProudToStanSidharth — Sidharth Official FC (@TeamSidharthFC) August 28, 2020

You always make us proud.... Really we are the lucky one bcoz u are our idol.... U motivate us,teach us when we are wrong, apologize for us and always take stand for us....@sidharth_shukla really ek family hai hamari Sidhearts #ProudToStanSidharth#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/AHSL4xlrsZ — Sukhman (@Sukhman89440291) August 28, 2020

Before Sid's story it was around 250 donors with approx 3 Lakh donation After Sid's story its 10 lakh

7 lakh in 1 day proud of u all and @sidharth_shukla#ProudToStanSidharth pic.twitter.com/GU9dekp9td — (@Greeneyed_mnstr) August 28, 2020

It Takes Courage and a Warm Heart to Care, Love and Hold On to Someone who May not be able to Give you anything in Return...

We Really do stan a Gem...

Our Universe of Respect for you... @sidharth_shukla #ProudToStanSidharth — (@77777WhiteDevil) August 28, 2020

You inspire us by your actions

You bring happiness into our lives Please know that your SidHearts loves you unconditionally @sidharth_shukla#ProudToStanSidharth#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/zdzQPay3sn — (@Harish_1397) August 28, 2020

Meanwhile, he was last seen in a music video with Neha Sharma titled 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya.' Gossip mills are abuzz that he will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's much-loved web series 'Broken But Beautiful 3', however, no confirmation has been made yet. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla reaches out to fan who asked for assistance for her father who tested COVID positive; See Post

Share your comment ×