Sidharth Shukla helps to raise funds for an Acid Attack Survivor; Fans laud and call him as 'true inspiration'

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently came out in support of an Acid Attack Survivor and helped raise funds for her. The actor's fans have taken to social media shower their love on him. Read on.
36438 reads Mumbai Updated: August 28, 2020 05:57 pm
Sidharth Shukla has a heart of gold, no we're not saying things, but many of his fans have been lauding him for his recent noble cause. The Bigg Boss 13 winner recently came out in support of 'Acid Attack Survivor' during these difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just yesterday, Sidharth took to his social media handle to raise funds for the treatment of a young woman who was, unfortunately, a victim of an acid attack by her drunk husband. He shared a post on his Instagram account requesting everybody to help her in any way possible for her treatment. 

Sidharth spread the word about the woman's tragic situation and encouraged people to come forward and help her as she has been struggling to get her treatment done and manage her kids. With merely a single post, many of Sidharth's fans offered help and raised money for her. Earlier today, the actor also expressed his gratitude towards fans for helping in abundance and said that he is proud of their love and support. He tweeted, 'You have not lived a perfect day unless you have done something for someone who will never be able to repay you.' 

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla spotted sporting his 'famous grey shorts' & it'll remind fans of his Bigg Boss 13 days; WATCH

While Sidharth was elated to know his fans and followers helped towards a good cause, the actor's fans showered him with immense love, blessings and good wishes for being a 'true inspiration' to them. They credited him for being a source for them to do something good, and help the needy. Many of his fans said that they are blessed to have an idol and role model like him who teaches them to walk on the right path. The Balika Vadhu actor's fans also started a new trend on Twitter with the hashtag 'Proud to Stand with Sidharth.' 

Take a look at Sidharth's post and his fans' reaction here: 

Meanwhile, he was last seen in a music video with Neha Sharma titled 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya.' Gossip mills are abuzz that he will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's much-loved web series 'Broken But Beautiful 3', however, no confirmation has been made yet. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla reaches out to fan who asked for assistance for her father who tested COVID positive; See Post

