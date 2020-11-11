Sidharth Shukla is at his chivalrous best as he opens the car door for Shehnaaz Gill; WATCH Video

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill earlier participated in Bigg Boss 13. The former turned out to be the winner of the previous season.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been grabbing headlines yet again and this time, it is because of their upcoming project. However, its details are still under wraps that have made the fans eager to know about the same. A few days back, the former Bigg Boss contestants left everyone shocked as they jetted off to Chandigarh together. Post that, the two of them have also been giving glimpses of their shoot diaries from the sets on social media.

And now, the two of them are back in Mumbai. The paparazzi caught a glimpse of the actors at the airport but there is something else that has caught everyone’s attention. It is regarding the sweet and chivalrous gesture of Sidharth Shukla as he opens the car door for Shehnaaz Gill as they step out of the airport premises. The paps standing there also praised the actor for the same. Moreover, Shehnaaz’s banter with one of the shutterbugs as he calls her cute is also unmissable.

Check out the video below:

While a brand new season of Bigg Boss has already begun, ardent fans surely miss the banter between Sidharth and Shehnaaz that happened in season 13. The two of them shared a great bond in the BB house and their regular nok-jhoks cracked the audience up at times. As we all know, Sidharth Shukla went on to win Bigg Boss 13 while Shehnaaz participated in yet another reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Later on, she walked out of the same without any prospective partner.

Credits :Viral Bhayani Instagram

