Sidharth Shukla on his & Shehnaaz Gill fans trending Sidnaaz: It feels great that people have connected to it

Bigg Boss 13 winner was asked about the way his fans along with that of Shehnaaz Gill continue to trend SidNaaz and his answer will surely win you over.

Bigg Boss 13 ended back in February this year, however, it continues to be a fan favourite even now and we guess it is going to be one for a while now. The show witnessed a lot of fanfare and hence, went on to become the highest viewed season so far, also getting it an extension and some of the contestants continue to be popular amongst their fans. And well, two such fans happen to be the winner of the season, Sidharth Shukla and second runner up, Shehnaaz Gill.

The actor recently got talking about fans trending the hashtag SidNaaz and showering them with all the love from time to time, and he said how it feels wondering that they were able to be themselves and for the audience to have connected to them in such a way. He also added how it feels wonderful after coming out and hear that this has been the biggest season and this is the season where people have spoken about the show throughout, irrespective of what have they spoken about.

He recalled the season and added how people have been glued to it and connected to it, however, they have also fought over it and had their word and voiced it over and over and it has been a part of every conversation, every office, more often than not. He added how that is what he has been hearing from people around him and it feels great that people have connected to it and he also expressed his gratitude towards the team of the show.

Credits :Bollywoodhungama

