Sidharth Shukla hugging his mother inside BB house in this THROWBACK video will leave you with a heavy heart

Sidharth Shukla is no more with us. This harsh reality is breaking millions of hearts and everyone is still struggling to come to terms with Sidharth’s sudden demise. It is undoubtedly a difficult moment not just for his family, friends and fan army. And while the social media is abuzz with condolence messages, his throwback video has also been leaving fans in tears. Among these, Sidharth’s video of reuniting with his mother in Bigg Boss 13 house is also going viral on social media.

In the video, which happens to be the promo of the popular reality show, Sidharth’s mother was seen making her way inside the house during the family week. Sidharth was overwhelmed to see his mother and had rushed to get her. He couldn’t resist hugging her and was all smiles to meet her after months. While he had introduced his mother to other contestants, Sidharth got emotional while interacting with his mother who asks him to stay strong in the game and always stay happy and spread happiness. This adorable mother-son moment, which is now just a memory, will leave with you a heavy heart.

Take a look at Sidharth Shukla’s throwback video from Bigg Boss 13:

Talking about Sidharth’s demise, while the initial reports suggested that the late actor had died of a heart attack, the exact reason for his demise is yet to be known. While the autopsy report has stated that no internal and external injuries were found on Sidharth’s body, the forensic team of the Cooper Hospital has reserved its decision about Sidharth’s cause of death.

