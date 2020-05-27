Sidharth Shukla, Kapil Sharma and others collaborate for a song to uplift people's spirit amid lowdown; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla just dropped in a sweet surprise for his fans on Twitter as he shared a beautiful song where he has collaborated with Kapil Sharma and other celebs to uplift the spirit of the people amid lockdown. Take a look.

Sidharth Shukla's fans keep waiting for him to come with something new and entertain them. While the actor is not quite social media savvy, he manages to drop some surprises for his fans at regular intervals. And today just happens to be a lucky day for all 'Sidhearts'. Just a few moments ago, the handsome actor took to his Twitter handle to share a music video titled 'Phir Tera Time Aayega' that is specially created to uplift the spirit of the people during the Coronavirus lockdown period.

Sharing the clip, he wrote, 'Here’s a little something for all of you.' The music video features Kapil Sharma, Neeti Mohan, Mika Singh, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef Ranveer Brar, and many other renowned celebrities. The lockdown has made many people anxious, and with this 5-minute long song, the artistes are trying to boost the nation's spirit with zest and energy. The lyrics of the soulful song have been penned by Vinod Nair, while Hariharan, Akshay Hariharan, and Immanuel Berlin have composed the melodious music. All the celebrities featuring in the music video have shot their scenes in the confines of their homes themselves, following all social distancing norms.

The song is made to encourage people and motivate them to not lose hope as this difficult phase will also pass and good times will come again. It focuses on the spirit that we all will soon be free to pursue our lives with vigour and passion again. It is a tribute to every Indian and helps them cheer up in these tough times of COVID-19 spread. While we are surrounded by saddening news all day, the song has been released to help people remember the joys of life and look forward to a hopeful tomorrow.

Take a look at Sidharth's post and the song here:

Here’s a little something for all of you..https://t.co/kwWDFVOhJ2 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 27, 2020

Phir Tera Time Aayega is an anthem that will help you emerge stronger from the COVID-19 crisis. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

