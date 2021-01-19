Sidharth Shukla, Karan Wahi, Nikita Dutt and others hail Team India for its historic win against Australia

As Indian cricket team created history today after beating Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 edition in Brisbane ground, several celebrities were seen hailing Team India for the incredible win.

It has been a historic day in the history of Indian cricket as Team India has managed to create a world record by defeating Australia in the recent test series held in the Gabba stadium. To note, it was an iconic moment for the Indian cricket team as the Australian team was undefeated at the venue for 32 years. Needless to say, it was a proud moment for the entire country and the social media has been abuzz with posts hailing Team India for their glorious win.

Joining them, several television celebrities had also shared posts to laud our cricketers for the same. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share his excitement about Team India winning the game. He wrote, “Unfortunately I couldn’t watch the #INDvAUS test but I am so happy and proud of #TeamIndia for their victory at #Gabba hats off to #AjinkyaRahane for captaining a depleted Indian side to victory after its worst defeat down under.” Karanvir Bohra also shared a picture of captain Ajinkya Rahane in his Instagram story and captioned it as, “Legend in the making with his legendary players…. well done #teamindia #indvsaus.” Actress Nikita Dutta also cheered for the Indian cricket team and tweeted, “History was just made!!!! What a win India!!! I want to scream on a loud speaker!!!! @cheteshwar1 @Sundarwashi5 @RealShubmanGill @imShard #MohammadSiraj you guys are heroes!!! #INDvsAUS”

Take a look at Sidharth Shukla and Nikita Dutta’s tweet about Team India’s historic win:

Unfortunately I couldn’t watch the #INDvAUS test but I am so happy and proud of #TeamIndia for their victory at #Gabba hats off to #AjinkyaRahane for captaining a depleted Indian side to victory after its worst defeat down under — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) January 19, 2021

On the other hand, Karan Wahi shared the winning moment in his Instagram story and wrote, “Top Game Team India”, while Aditya Narayan wrote, “Incredible! Historic! CHAMPIONS! #TeamIndia #BleedBlue.” Meanwhile, Siddharth Gupta wrote, “Fortress Gaba had been taken down!!!!! Felt like a trojan war!! What a match, what a series! Proud Indian.”

