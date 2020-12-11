Sidharth Shukla kick starts shooting for Broken But Beautiful 3 with Sonia Rathee a day before his birthday

Ahead of his birthday tomorrow, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has begun shooting for his web show Broken But Beautiful 3, which also stars Sonia Rathee. Take a look.

Sidharth Shukla fans are eagerly waiting for tomorrow (December 12). Why do you ask? Well, it is their beloved Siddy boy's birthday. Yes, Sidharth will turn a year older tomorrow. The actor's followers are all prepped up shower him with love and blessings. However, before that, there's some 'big and happy' news for Sidharth's fans, who are yearning to see his magic onscreen. No, the release date of Broken But Beautiful 3 is not out, but Sidharth has begun shooting for the show. Yes!

The handsome hunk has kick-started shooting for Broken But Beautiful season 3, just a day before his birthday. Sidharth's fans clubs have taken to social media to share glimpses of him beginning shooting for the much-awaited web series today. Though pictures of Sidharth from the sets of BBB3 are not out, the posts confirm that Sidharth has started shooting. Well, with Sidharth starting shooting today, we're guessing that he might have a working birthday this year. Last year, the actor was locked in the Bigg Boss 13 house, and couldn't have a birthday bash with his pals. We wonder how Sidharth will be celebrating his birthday this year!

Take a look at the viral posts here:

Meanwhile, Sidharth will romance Sonia Rathee in Broken But Beautiful 3. Sonia is the sister of actor Ankur Rathee. Just a few days ago, Ekta Kapoor had revealed the teaser of the show. The teaser introduced Sidharth Shukla as Agastya and Soni Rathee as Rumi, taking the internet by storm. Ever since then, fans have been waiting to know Agastya and Rumi's story and the onscreen chemistry of the new pair. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see Sidharth and Sonia in Broken But Beautiful 3? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill and SidHearts are 'smitten' by Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee's Broken But Beautiful 3 teaser

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×