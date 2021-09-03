Sidharth Shukla laid to rest as mum Rita Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz & others bid him goodbye.

More than 24 hours after the tragic news of Sidharth Shukla's demise surfaced and broke a million hearts, the actor was laid to rest on Friday afternoon. The actor, who rose to prominence on the small screen, was surrounded by his family and friends as they all came together to bid him goodbye.

Sidharth was cremated at Oshiwara crematorium located in the city's suburbs. As per reports, he was laid to rest according to traditional Hindu rituals. Several television celebrities were seen arriving for the funeral. However, only a certain number of people were allowed to enter. According to Indian Express, Jaan Kumar Shanu, Shefali Jariwala, Abhinav Shukla, Paras Chhabra, and Mahira Sharma were among the few celebs who were unable to attend Sidharth's final rites.

Asim Riaz, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and others were seen leaving the crematorium after a while.

Before the last rites could begin, we got to see Shehnaaz Gill arriving at the crematorium. The actress was heartbroken, inconsolable and overcome with grief. She was accompanied by her brother Shehbaz who has been by her side like a rock since Thursday.

All of 40, Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters. As per PTI report, the actor was taken to the Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning where the doctors declared him dead. An India Today report had revealed that he did not respond on Thursday morning when his mum Rita Shukla tried to wake him up.

Sidharth Shukla was one of the most prominent faces in Indian television. He garnered fame and popularity for the second time when he appeared on Bigg Boss 13 and went on to win the season. Not just that television fraternity, but the Bollywood fraternity also mourned Sidharth Shukla's demise which left millions shocked and heartbroken.

Rest In Peace, Sidharth Shukla! You will be missed!

