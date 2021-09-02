Sidharth Shukla Latest News: Mumbai Police says actor didn't sustain injuries, cause of death yet to confirmed

Sidharth Shukla left a deep void amidst his fans, television fraternity and friends as news of his passing away surfaced. All of 40, Sidharth Shukla was pronounced no more when he was brought to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning. The cause of the actor's death is not yet ascertained as his post mortem and other required protocol is being followed.

The Mumbai Police, however, issued an update stating that the actor did not sustain any injuries on his body. ANI tweeted a Mumbai Police quote which reads, "No injuries were sustained on the body of actor Sidharth Shukla. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. A team of police is present at the Shukla's residence for investigation: Mumbai Police."

Earlier in the day, a senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI, "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago." Another senior doctor from Cooper's forensic department told Hindustan Times, "Initial report indicates that he died of a heart attack. We, however, won't be able to confirm the cause of his death until we complete the post mortem."

Take a look:

No injuries were sustained on the body of actor Siddharth Shukla. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. A team of police is present at the Shukla's residence for investigation: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

Actor Siddharth Shukla was brought dead to the hospital at 10.30 am. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained, says Mumbai's Cooper Hospital pic.twitter.com/KZO2k8MSPQ — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021 Bollywood as well as television personalities took to social media to mourn the actor's demise. From Vicky Kaushal and Hansal Mehta to Manoj Bajpayee and , many of them took to Twitter and Instagram to pay their respects to the Sidharth Shukla. A shocked Manoj Bajpayee was one of the first celebrities to tweet as he wrote, "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! No yaar !!!!"

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla Demise: Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Manoj Bajpayee & others mourn actor's passing away