Sidharth Shukla lights up the internet with a monochrome PHOTO; Asks fans to guess what's going on in his mind

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla surprised fans as he shared a handsome monochrome picture of himself on social media. But, it was his caption that caught fans attention and they replied with quirky responses. Take a look.
29052 reads Mumbai
Sidharth Shukla is undoubtedly one of the most loved and adored celebrities in the entertainment industry. The talented actor rose to instant fame as 'Shiv' in Balika Vadhu, and since then, he has been mesmerizing fans with acting prowess and performance. Fans love him for his onscreen avatars, but they are utterly smitten by his 'real' personality and aura. In February this year, Sidharth bagged the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss 13, and his popularity increased a top-notch. People showered him with praises for being real and genuine on the show and standing by what he believes. 

While fans have been waiting with bated breath for Sidharth to announce his next project, the actor often interacts with his fans through social media platforms. Just yesterday, Sidharth took to his Instagram handle to surprise fans with a monochrome picture of himself, and his good-looking photo instantly lit up the internet. In the image, Sidharth is seen wearing a black t-shirt with rolled-up sleeves, as he gazes right into the camera with his intense eyes. With neatly set hair, talkative eyes, and a stern look, Sidharth looks very handsome. 

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla helps to raise funds for an Acid Attack Survivor; Fans laud and call him as 'true inspiration'

The picture conveys a lot, and his pose is quite inquisitive and in complete sync with his caption. With this drool-worthy picture, Sidharth asked fans to guess what is going on in his mind. He wrote, 'So what am I thinking about?' Sidharth's caption brought in a lot of hilarious captions from fans, and most of them said that he is thinking about his bestie Shehnaaz Gill. 

Take a look at Sidharth's perfect monochrome photo here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So what am I thinking about ....?

A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla) on

Meanwhile, a reliable source has informed Pinkvilla that Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 producer Rashmi Sharma is keen to have Sidharth Shukla on board to play the main lead on the show. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Shukla approached to play lead in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2?

Credits :Instagram

