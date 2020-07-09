  1. Home
Sidharth Shukla looks charming in latest monochrome PHOTO; Asks fans to help him with caption

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla took to his social media handle to share another handsome photo of himself. However, he couldn't seem to figure out a good caption for it, and asked fans for suggestions. Take a look.
Sidharth Shukla looks charming in latest monochrome PHOTO; Asks fans to help him with captionSidharth Shukla looks charming in latest monochrome PHOTO; Asks fans to help him with caption
Sidharth Shukla no more needs an introduction, after emerging as the undisputed winner of Bigg Boss 13, he has been always hogging the limelight for whatever he does. From going live to being spotted in the city to merely posting something on social media, Sidharth has become the center of attraction. Though the actor usually is not quite active on social media, often for the love of his fans, he keeps dropping surprises. And yesterday was just another day for all SidHearts to rejoice as the actor decided to share a handsome looking picture of himself. 

Yes, Sidharth took to his Instagram handle to share a charming monochrome photo, wherein he is seen wearing a black hoodie, as he poses for the camera. He is seen sitting on a chair with hands folded. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor does not look into the camera directly and tries to give it a candid touch, which enhances its overall feel. With neatly set hair and talkative eyes, Sidharth's picture is sure to swoon your hearts. However, it does not feel like his latest picture, as the actor's photo in the same hoodie with a similar backdrop is already available on social media. However, this still is new for his followers, as its in a different posture, and what better than Sidharth posting something rather than nothing?  

While his photo is undoubtedly very charming, Sidharth's caption has caught the attention of many, and fans have flooded his comment section. The Balika Vadhu actor could not seem to figure out a suitable caption for his picture, and thus asked his fans for suggestions. He wrote, 'Thinking of a caption. Do ya (you) have any in your mind?' Within moments, his fans showered him with praises, complimenting his looks, and also gave him some quirky ideas for the picture. 

Thinking of a caption.... do ya have any in mind .

A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla) on

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in a music video 'Bhula Dunga' opposite Shehnaaz Gill. Gossip mills are buzzing that the actor has been finalised to play the lead in Ekta Kapoor's web series 'Broken But Beautiful season 3'. However, no confirmation has been made yet. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

