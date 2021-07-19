Sidharth Shukla looks dapper in his latest PHOTO in an all black formals; Leaves fans awestruck

Sidharth Shukla has shared a set of pictures on his Instagram handle. Check it out.

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla has come a long way in his career. He is a well-known face in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following. His pictures and videos always go viral. He rose to fame with the show Balika Vadhu. He played the role of District Collector Shivraj Shekhar and was seen opposite late actress Pratyusha Banerjee. The actor has also been part of reality shows and emerged winner also. He always treats his fans with lovely pictures, but today, his photo has set the internet on fire.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “No caption .. just look at the pics #sidharthshukla.” He has shared a set of pictures in which he is seen wearing an all-black outfit. He is seen posing for a photo shoot. To complete the look he is wearing a silver watch in his hand. As soon as he shared pictures on his social handle, fans showered it with comments and dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

One of the fans wrote, “Damn this guy is on fire.” Another mentioned, “Omgggggg... ! I literally gasped seeing these.”

On the work front, he has recently made his digital debut with the web show Broken But Beautiful Season 3. He was seen opposite Sonia Rathee. The web series received a positive response. His and Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry is loved by the audience. They are popularly called as SidNaaz and have also been part of music videos Shona Shona and more.

