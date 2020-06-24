  1. Home
Sidharth Shukla looks handsome in latest PHOTO as he dons his yellow football jersey at home

Sidharth Shukla dropped in a surprise for his fans recently as he shared an awe-inspiring picture on his social media handle and it looks like the Bigg Boss 13 winner is eagerly missing playing football with his pals. Take a look.
16580 reads Mumbai Updated: June 24, 2020 01:47 pm
Sidharth Shukla looks handsome in latest PHOTO as he dons his yellow football jersey at homeSidharth Shukla looks handsome in latest PHOTO as he dons his yellow football jersey at home
Sidharth Shukla not only won the Bigg Boss 13 trophy but also captured millions of hearts. He earned a humongous fan base for his amazing and note-worthy stint in the BB 13 house. Though he was already a popular actor, with Salman Khan's show, people adored the 'person' Sidharth is, in real life. From being the angry young man being a true friend to just being his 'true self,' Sidharth made many heads turn with his nature and personality on Salman Khan's show. People started admiring Sidharth and not the characters that he played. 

Ever since his stint in the 'tedha' season, fans are keeping a close eye on what he does and what he is about to do, both in his personal and professional life. Though Sidharth was not a social media savvy person, after earning a massive fan base, the actor is trying his best to interact with people through his social media handles. Every time, he makes an appearance on social media, his post, picture, video, or a simple tweet, spread like wildfire. And today is just that special day. Yes, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor has dropped in a surprise for his fans as he shared the latest picture of himself spending time at home amid lockdown. 

He took to his Instagram handle to share a picture in his yellow football jersey. Sidharth is known to be a big football enthusiast, and it looks like the actor is eagerly missing playing the sport with his pals amid the Coraonvirus lockdown. With intense eyes, brushed-up hair, raw beard, Sidharth looks jaw-droppingly handsome. That look in his eyes, surely makes our hearts beat faster. His looks are killer, and it certainly has his fans go gaga over him. 

In the caption, Sidharth showed his witty side as he revealed how much he is missing playing football, and we cannot we're glad that he is giving us glimpses of his quarantine time. He wrote, 'With no football in sight. that’s the best I could do with my jersey.' 

Take a look at Sidharth Shukla's handsome picture here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With no football in sight ... that’s the best I could do with my jersey

A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla) on

Well, we must say, there's no one better than Sidharth when it comes to good looks, intelligence, wittiness, and acting. He's a complete powerhouse of entertainment. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

