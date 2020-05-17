Sidharth Shukla looks handsome in this THROWBACK picture; Reminds fans to make the best of the weekend

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently shared another throwback picture on his Instagram handle, but it is his caption that stole the limelight. Take a look.

Just some days ago, Sidharth Shuka revealed that he is running out of pictures and is too reluctant to click new one's. But, it looks like that his 'old photo collection' is not over yet. In fact, it seems like he has just opened his big trunk of good old memories to share with his fans. Well, Sidharth is not much of a social media enthusiast, but he is trying his best to interact with his fans and keep them engaged.

A few moments ago, the Bigg Boss 13 winner, dropped in another sweet surprise for his fans on his Instagram handle. Sidharth shared a stunning throwback picture of his pre-lockdown outing. Wearing a grey t-shirt and blue jeans, Sidharth looks dapper in his casuals. The actor's toned physique is evident from his posture, and while he looks away from the camera, we cannot take our eyes off him. While he looked handsome as always, it is his witty yet relatable caption that stole the limelight.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Sidharth Shukla accepted an award on behalf of Salman Khan and got a hug from Raveena Tandon

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor wrote, 'Just in case you guys haven’t realised, today is a Sunday, make the most.' Yes, the actor reminded his fans to not forget that it is weekend today, and have a gala time. Well, his caption is utterly relatable. We all are forgetting the days as we are stuck indoors, amid the Coronavirus lockdown. And it seems that it is going to be like this for some more days to come.

As soon as Sidharth posted the picture, his fans couldn't stop gushing over him and showered him with loads of praises. Many called him, 'handsome,' and we couldn't agree more. Well, his charm can certainly make anyone go gaga over him.

Take a look at Sidharth's handsome picture here:

What are your thoughts on Sidharth's recent picture? Are you missing him onscreen? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

