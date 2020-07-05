Sidharth Shukla looks 'killer' as he dons a football jersey again; Shares an important tip on sportsman spirit

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has once again shown his love for 'football' as he shared dapper picture posing in a football jersey, and fans cannot keep calm over his looks. Check it out.

Sidharth Shukla's love for football has not been hidden from anyone. For the past few days, the actor has been posting about how much he is missing the game amid the Coronavirus scare. And yesterday, Sidharth once again took to his social media handle to reveal his admiration for the sports. Sidharth once again donned a football jersey at home and shared an awe-inspiring picture on his Instagram handle. This time, the Bigg Boss 13 winner was seen wearing a dark-blue jersey, as he posed for the camera.

With messy hair, his stern look and posture, Sidharth looked absolutely 'killer.' He looked straight into the camera lens while he sat on a chair, and the intensity in his eyes is what made the picture so appealing. His rugged beard and pumped-up muscles also enhanced the photo, and we couldn't stop but say 'hot.' With this suave photo, Sidharth also shared an important life-lesson with a quirky twist. He gave a tip on how to tackle life problems with the sportsman spirit. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor wrote, 'If life’s a sport, play it with sportsman spirit.'

Well, we must say, Sidharth is the perfect combination of good looks and intelligence. He comes to posting eye-appealing pictures, and also send out an inspirational message, no one can do it better than the Balika Vadhu actor. He knows the trick to entertain and educate his fans, like no one else.

Within moments of Sidharth sharing the picture, his fans showered him with love and compliments. This post clearly shows that Sidharth is yearning to go out on the ground and play football with his pals. But he is holding on and following rules as COVID-19 crisis is increasing with each passing day. So, the handsome hunk is just waiting for times to change and everything to turn better before they jump back to normalcy again.

Take a look at Sidharth's handsome picture here:

Meanwhile, rumours are abuzz that Sidharth has been roped in play the lead in Ekta Kapoor's much-loved web series Broken But Beautiful season 3. However, no confirmations have been made yet either by Sidharth or the makers. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

