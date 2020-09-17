  1. Home
Sidharth Shukla looks suave in a black avatar as he gets papped; Fans wonder if he's filming for Bigg Boss 14?

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was recently spotted near a vanity van, and fans wondered if he is shooting for Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14. The actor looked handsome in an all-black avatar. Check it out.
September 17, 2020
Sidharth Shukla gets spotted in an all-black look Sidharth Shukla looks suave in a black avatar as he gets papped; Fans wonder if he's filming for Bigg Boss 14?
Sidharth Shukla is one of the most loved actors in the entertainment world. While he was already an established actor, his victory in Bigg Boss 13 made him a bigger star. His fan following soared higher after winning the controversial reality show. In fact, with each passing day, Sidharth's popularity is increasing at a striking rate. Be it is pictures or upcoming projects, Sidharth's huge fan base, keeps a keen eye on his activities. 

Yesterday (September 16, Thursday), the actor was spotted by the paparazzi. Whenever Sidharth is papped, his fans go gaga as they keep yearning for him to announce his upcoming project. Sidharth's recent photos, outside a vanity van, is spreading like wildfire on social media, and fans are wondering if he is filming for Bigg Boss 14. Yes, recently, several media reports suggested that Sidharth is all set to be seen in Bigg Boss 14 for a special reason. 

While the makers of BB 14 or Sidharth have not confirmed the news, but it has surely left his fans excited. So, when he was spotted by the shutterbugs outside a vanity, fans started wondering if Sidharth is shooting for Bigg Boss 14. However, it does not seem to be so. Though nothing has been confirmed yet, some sources say that it might be another digital shoot for a social media collab. 

Well, it will soon be known if everyone's beloved Siddy boy was shooting for BB 14 or something else. But, it is sure, that in some way or the other way, the actor is all set to entertain and entice fans soon.
 
Meanwhile, in the pictures, Sidharth is seen donning an all-black look and looks extremely handsome. Wearing a black pant and a black shirt, Sidharth looks suave, and his fans cannot stop gushing over him. Fans are going berserk over his look, and many have called him 'hot', and we totally agree with them. 

Check out Sidharth Shukla's recent pictures: 

