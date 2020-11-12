Sidharth Shukla lovingly consoling an emotional fan shows he shares a strong bond with his followers; Watch

Sidharth Shukla's affection and love for his fans recently caught everyone's attention again as the Bigg Boss 13 winner consoled an emotional fan warmly. Take a look.

Fans often get emotional when they see or meet their favourite celebrity. But, the 'aww' moment happens, when the star makes them feel loved in return. This is exactly what happened recently when Sidharth Shukla came across an emotional female fan. The handsome hunk was 'touched' by the fans' emotions for him, and left everyone awestruck with his sweet gesture.

The clip of Sidharth's encounter with a female fan, who begins crying as he meets him, has taken the internet by storm. The Bigg Boss 13 winner's fans are singing his praises after seeing his reaction towards the fan. Sidharth in the viral clip is seen lovingly consoling the girl, and giving her a warm hug as tears roll down her cheeks. Sidharth very politely assures her that he is still here, and going nowhere. He asks her to stop crying in the sweetest way possible, as he mouths, 'Mat ro meri jaan.' (Don't cry my dear)

As the girl calms down, the actor lightens up the mood with his fun-loving side. He gets chatty with the female fan and her friends, who click her picture with Sidharth. This incident happens to be of Chandigarh, where Sidharth had recently gone to shoot for his upcoming project with Shehnaaz Gill.

The video has melted the hearts of many Sidharth fans, who are wowed by his humble nature. They are showering him with loads of love, blessings, and wishes. We must say, this clip proves that Sidharth Shukla truly holds a special place in his heart for his fans. He shares a strong connection and bond with his followers, and this clip is just proof of it. well, now we know, why SidHearts call Sidharth 'King of Hearts!'

Take a look at Sid's cute moment with a fan here:

There are lucky people & then come those who got chance to meet Sid & felt warmth of his amazing personality. This is such a beautiful video to start our day with. #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/6ZgwVwOGh3 — Team Sidharth FC (@itsTeamSidharth) November 12, 2020

